Rule Illegally Hooks Fishers For Program Costs, Lawsuit Says

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 9:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce is illegally charging herring fishers for the cost of a monitoring program that measures compliance with federal fishing standards, fishers claim in a new lawsuit. Seafreeze Fleet LLC and two subsidiaries that own trawlers that fish the Atlantic Ocean for herring said in a Wednesday complaint that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Marine Fisheries Service should be footing the cost of the program, not industry members. While the NMFS is responsible for administrative costs to support the program, companies must fund the actual sampling activities, such as the observer who checks catch numbers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS