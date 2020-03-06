2 Fla. Appeals Judges Calling It Quits After Decades On Bench

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- Two long-serving judges on Florida's First and Fourth District Courts of Appeal announced this week that they will be retiring from the bench, leaving two vacancies for Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill. Judge James R. Wolf, the longest-serving judge on the First District, said Thursday he will be stepping down in June after 30 years on the appeals court bench. The announcement came one day after Judge Carole Y. Taylor, who has served 22 years on the Fourth District bench, said she plans to retire on March 31. Judge Wolf, who was appointed to the First District by Gov. Bob Martinez...

