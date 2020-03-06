Lenders Sue Property Cos. For £1.1M Over Unpaid Loan

Law360, London (March 6, 2020, 7:11 PM GMT) -- Two lenders are suing Greater Lane Ltd. and five other companies for over £1.1 million ($1.4 million) after they allegedly failed to pay back one of two loans taken out to help purchase a property when the finance providers sent out an erroneous redemption request. Fern Trading Ltd. and Bridgeco Ltd., companies that are both part of Octopus Real Estate and lend money against property as security, brought a claim against Greater Lane for failing to pay back a £1.1 million loan that was due in December 2018. The claimants are looking to recover the amount plus interest. Bridgeco lent the...

