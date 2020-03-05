What M&A Dealmakers Can Expect In Light Of COVID-19

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 3:32 PM EST) -- Although COVID-19 is rightfully viewed primarily as a public health and humanitarian issue, it is worth considering the potential impacts of the virus on M&A activity as this dynamic situation unfolds. We are seeing the issue find its way into M&A processes in various ways, and we have highlighted many of the issues below. Impact on Due Diligence Timing Perhaps the most immediate impact of COVID-19 will be on the timing of negotiations. Cross-border travel is being greatly curtailed, both to those countries most affected and, increasingly, to other countries and domestically. As a result, site visits (especially in impacted areas)...

