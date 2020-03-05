Continental Resources Says ND Oil Service Co. Bilked $2.4M

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- Oil and gas driller Continental Resources Inc. filed a racketeering lawsuit in Oklahoma federal court accusing a North Dakota oilfield services provider of a brazen overbilling scheme that bilked the company out of nearly $2.5 million over two years. Continental said Wednesday it was tipped off by a whistleblower at Wolla Oilfield Services Inc. who said company President Jason Wolla orchestrated a long-running fraud whereby service truck drivers billed well operators for jobs they never did or wildly inflated their hours on invoices. The scheme allegedly extended to the accounting department as well and had the imprimatur of Wolla's upper management....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS