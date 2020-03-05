9th Circ. Block On Asylum Policy Draws Sharp Dissent

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit judge on Thursday slammed the majority for preventing the Trump administration from rejecting asylum claims from migrants who passed through a third country en route to the U.S. if they arrived at the border before the policy took effect. U.S. Circuit Judge Daniel Bress said the majority’s decision will cause more confusion at the southern border, where about 26,000 asylum-seekers who arrived before the policy was issued but were told to wait to apply — a practice known as metering — are now exempt from the asylum restrictions, which the U.S. Supreme Court has already greenlighted. “Requiring the...

