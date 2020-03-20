Akerman Adds Perkins Coie Alum To Chicago PE Practice

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP has hired an attorney with more than 20 years of experience advising investor groups and businesses in acquisitions, joint ventures and other financial transactions to lead its corporate practice group in Chicago. Theodore Wern came to Akerman in early March after working for more than 16 years as a partner with Perkins Coie LLP, where he served as the firmwide vice chair of its private equity practice. Wern will be based primarily in the firm's Chicago office, but he will also work out of its Tampa, Florida, office to cover both markets. Wern told Law360 on Thursday that he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS