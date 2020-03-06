Judge 'Stumped' By Attys' 'Blundering' In Malpractice Suit

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge sharply criticized both sides in a malpractice suit before denying Offit Kurman PA an early exit from the case, saying their "blundering" and "omissions" left him "stumped" and with no option but to figure out the relevant law himself. Offit Kurman incorrectly told the court that both the professional negligence and breach of fiduciary duty claims asserted by independent mortgage bank Waterstone Mortgage Corp. had a three-year time limit, when only the breach of fiduciary duty claim did, according to Thursday's opinion by U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller. The firm apparently goofed by looking at the current...

