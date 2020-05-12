What It's Like To Move From Army JAG To BigLaw

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- I have wanted to be a litigation attorney for as long as I can remember. When a U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps recruiter pitched me on the opportunity to litigate cases early in my career, I was sold. On July 4, 2011, I commissioned into the U.S. Army. I led the prosecution of my first felony case within the first few months. Eight years later, having litigated complex cases all over the world, I made the difficult decision to hang up my dress blues in exchange for a suit and tie. I was confident that the skills I had acquired in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS