Miss. Justices Apply Med Mal Time Limit To Pharmacy Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- A Mississippi man whose pharmacist allegedly gave him the wrong medication can't skirt the statute of limitations on medical negligence claims by suing his pharmacy under a broader claim with a longer time limit, the state's high court ruled Thursday. The state supreme court unanimously decided Spencer Wolfe can't bring claims against Delta Discount Drugs under Mississippi's general negligence law, which has a three-year statute of limitations, because errors by pharmacists unequivocally fall under the two-year limit spelled out in the state's medical negligence statute. "This court ... has repeatedly prohibited the misbranding of a claim in order to escape a...

