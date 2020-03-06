Asset Mgr. Piles Onto Perrigo Price-Fixing, Securities Claims

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:31 PM EST) -- Asset manager Principal Funds Inc. has added to the litany of claims that Perrigo and its top brass exaggerated the company's financial health in part to stave off a hostile takeover by rival Mylan NV, joining a raft of hedge funds in suing the Irish drugmaker. In 135-page complaint filed Thursday in New Jersey federal court, Principal said Perrigo made misleading statements as early as 2015, including claiming that its doomed acquisition and integration of Omega Pharma NV was going smoothly and that the company's future profitability was expected to be “robust.” In reality, the Omega acquisition “was problematic from the start”...

