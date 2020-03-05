Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Jury Hands Siemens $13.2M Verdict In Contract Fight

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- A Florida federal jury has awarded Siemens Energy Inc. $13.2 million, finding that a Canadian oilfield services company failed to pay a termination fee required under a contract for coal gasification technology.

Jurors on Wednesday found that Secure Energy Inc. subsidiary MidAmerica C2L Inc. breached a 2012 license and service agreement, which allowed C2L to use certain coal gasification technology for a fee, when it failed to make the termination payment.

The result was a big swing from 2016, when C2L demanded tens of millions of dollars from Siemens over its move to abandon the company's coal gasification division.

C2L had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!