Fla. Jury Hands Siemens $13.2M Verdict In Contract Fight

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- A Florida federal jury has awarded Siemens Energy Inc. $13.2 million, finding that a Canadian oilfield services company failed to pay a termination fee required under a contract for coal gasification technology. Jurors on Wednesday found that Secure Energy Inc. subsidiary MidAmerica C2L Inc. breached a 2012 license and service agreement, which allowed C2L to use certain coal gasification technology for a fee, when it failed to make the termination payment. The result was a big swing from 2016, when C2L demanded tens of millions of dollars from Siemens over its move to abandon the company's coal gasification division. C2L had...

