NAACP Can't Force Court Oversight Of Census Bureau

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge said Thursday he won't order the U.S. Census Bureau to pour nearly $800 million of additional funding into the ongoing 2020 headcount, handing a loss to the NAACP amid its fight to ensure hard-to-reach populations aren't left out. In a ruling issued from the bench Thursday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm denied the NAACP's bid for an injunction against the bureau, stating that although his "heart is with the issues" the organization has raised, he doesn't believe his court has the authority to tell the agency how to do its job. What the NAACP requested...

