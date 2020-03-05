SEC Sues 3 Ex-Woodbridge Sales Agents Over Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- Three former Woodbridge Group salespeople are the latest to be targeted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for their alleged participation in the massive $1.22 billion Ponzi scheme orchestrated by convicted fraudster Robert Shapiro, according to a suit filed in Florida federal court Thursday. Ex-employees Brook Church-Koegel, David H. Goldman, and Nicole J. Walker “personally solicited and sold” unregistered Woodbridge Health securities to some of the more than 8,400 investors duped by Shapiro, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in October, the agency alleged. “The Defendants, acting as unregistered brokers, together were responsible for raising ... approximately $444...

