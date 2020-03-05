Russian Banker Didn’t Report $1B In Shares, IRS Says

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- The founder of a Russian bank filed bogus documents, vastly underestimating his worth to the Internal Revenue Service, just days after an initial public offering left him with $1 billion worth of the bank’s shares, according to an indictment unsealed in California federal court Thursday. Oleg Tinkov, the founder of Tinkoff Credit Systems, a branchless online bank based in Russia, filed tax documents with the Internal Revenue Service in 2013 claiming an income of less than $206,000 and a net worth of $300,000 despite his massive stock holdings, prosecutors said in the documents unsealed Thursday. Tinkov was arrested in London last...

