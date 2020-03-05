Judge Mulls Blocking Food Stamp Work Rules Nationwide

Law360, Washington (March 5, 2020, 8:38 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge suggested Thursday that judicial precedent would allow a nationwide temporary injunction to block the Trump administration's new rule tightening work requirements for food stamp recipients, even though not all states are parties to a lawsuit challenging the regulation. U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell expressed that view during oral arguments that lasted more than two hours. During the hearing, a government attorney challenged a bid by 17 states, New York City and Washington, D.C., to halt the U.S. Department of Agriculture's rule, set to go into effect in April while the case plays out. The January lawsuit contends that...

