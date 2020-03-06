No Unfair Tactics Over Coronavirus, Antitrust Officials Warn

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- Consumer protection and antitrust enforcers around the world are reacting to growing concern over COVID-19 by warning against price-gouging, with statements against a variety of practices such as canceling contracts to drive up demand and demanding that customers buy other goods alongside surgical masks. Here, Law360 provides a roundup of some of the key points of concern for international antitrust enforcers that have put out public statements about tackling some of the man-made side effects of the new coronavirus, with the number of confirmed cases reported per country by the World Health Organization as of Friday. U.S. (148 cases) Even though...

