FanDuel Hits 'Jackpot' After Betting Against Patent Trial

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 2:31 PM EST) -- Gambling everything on its bid to avoid trial, fantasy sports betting venture FanDuel hit what a U.S. District Court judge called “the jackpot” Thursday, knocking down the last remaining claim in a patent infringement suit by CG Technology Development LLC and two other gaming companies. The no-trial, judgment on the pleadings decision by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Andrews found CG Technology’s claim for U.S. Patent No. 8,771,058, covering use of a lookup table while configuring a mobile device for gaming, referenced an unpatentable claim. “Searching a lookup table used to store game configurations associated with locations is not an...

