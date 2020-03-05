DC Judge Slams Barr's 'Misleading' Mueller Probe Remarks

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge blasted U.S. Attorney General William Barr's public communications about the report produced by former special counsel Robert Mueller, saying Thursday it appears Barr "distorted" the document's contents and issued "misleading public statements." The criticism came in a memorandum opinion in which U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton ordered the DOJ to permit him to privately review an unredacted version of the report to assess whether information was properly withheld under Freedom of Information Act exceptions as the U.S. Department of Justice has claimed. The judge said Barr's "lack of candor" in his March summary of the report and...

