Sierra Club Sues Over Georgia Power Coal Ash Rate Hike

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 5:40 PM EST) -- The Sierra Club is challenging a Georgia state regulator's decision to allow Georgia Power Co. to recoup roughly $500 million from ratepayers for coal ash cleanup efforts before the company knows precisely how much the work will cost. The environmental group told a Georgia state court on Thursday that the Georgia Public Service Commission authorized rate hikes to fund Georgia Power's cleanup costs before the utility received all the permits necessary to work on 29 coal ash basins at issue. It acknowledges the ultimate result — that consumers will pay higher rates to fund the cleanup — but says the process has been flawed. In its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS