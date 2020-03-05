Law360 (March 5, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- A Virginia attorney disbarred after being convicted of embezzling $1.5 million and a Kansas attorney suspended for forging a judge’s signature lead Law360's The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Virginia A Virginia disciplinary board has revoked the license of an attorney convicted of embezzling a total of $1.5 million from an autism charity, a state senator’s campaign and a Canadian business with the help of his wife. The board found that David H. Miller had failed to show why he should be allowed to keep his law license after being found guilty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS