ABA, Health Tech Events Scuttled Amid Coronavirus Fears

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- A two-decade-old American Bar Association health conference and a massive health technology meeting with a highly touted keynote speech from President Donald Trump were canceled Thursday amid coronavirus concerns, sparking questions about other upcoming health industry gatherings. Priscilla Totten, an ABA spokesperson, told Law360 in an email late Thursday that the association "made the difficult decision to cancel" its 21st annual Conference on Emerging Issues in Healthcare, which was set for March 11-14 in San Diego. The move was "a result of California's declared state of emergency [on Wednesday] due to the coronavirus, as well as a large number of speakers...

