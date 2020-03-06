Beth Wilkinson On Talking To Jurors

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- Boutique firm co-founder and trial pro Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh recently talked with Law360 about the art and science of jury selection and her techniques for connecting with juries. Beth Wilkinson Wilkinson took a break from planning for an upcoming trial, where she is representing a bipartisan nonprofit group called No Labels in a contract dispute, to talk with Law360 about her approach to trial preparation and what she has learned over her years as a trial attorney. Wilkinson recently defended John Kapoor, founder of Insys Therapeutics, in a racketeering trial over the company's opioid marketing and cut her teeth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS