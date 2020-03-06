'Eye-Watering' Costs Spark Judge's Ire In Fire Insurance Fight

Law360, London (March 6, 2020, 7:37 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Friday criticized the nearly £1 million ($1.3 million) in estimated costs a furniture company said it might spend pursuing claims that Allianz is dodging its obligation to cover losses from a warehouse fire, calling the spending plan “eye-watering” and “mind-boggling.” In a review before High Court Judge Andrew Baker of the projected legal costs the two sides expect to rack up through the dispute's eight-day January trial, Dreams Living Ltd. submitted a budget of nearly £949,000, while Allianz said it could pursue the case for about £309,000. “You want to spend a million pounds ... chasing a £3...

