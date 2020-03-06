4th Circ. Keeps Baltimore Climate Suit In State Court

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 9:23 AM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Friday affirmed that Baltimore's suit seeking to put fossil fuel companies on the hook for climate change belongs in state court, the first federal appeals court to weigh in on whether such suits can be sustained under state law. Baltimore’s climate change suit against Chevron, BP and other energy giants belongs in state court, a Fourth Circuit panel said Friday. (Getty) A Fourth Circuit panel unanimously rejected arguments from Chevron Corp., BP PLC and others that the case belonged in federal court because the companies were at times working at the government's behest. The panel also said...

