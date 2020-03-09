Amazon Says EU Goofed In Applying Transfer Pricing Method

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The European Commission misapplied a well-established transfer pricing method in determining that Amazon received illegal state aid from the Luxembourg government, an attorney for the retailer has told a European Union court. The attorney, Michel Petite, said Friday at the EU's general court in Luxembourg that the commission misapplied the commonly used transactional net margin method, or TNMM, in 2017 when it threw out a ruling Luxembourg had granted to Amazon in 2003. The ruling blessed an arrangement under which Amazon’s operating company, referred to as LuxOpCo in court, paid royalties for intellectual property to another Amazon affiliate, holding company LuxSCS....

