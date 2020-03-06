NPS Slams Enviros' Attempt To Consolidate Bison Suits

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- The National Parks Service fought back against the consolidation of two environmental groups' suits accusing state and federal governments of failing to ensure safe bison hunting on public land near Yellowstone National Park, saying it would lead to confusion and delay. While suits filed by Cottonwood Environmental Law Center’s and Neighbors Against Bison Slaughter challenge the same interagency bison management program, that doesn’t outweigh differences between the cases, the federal government said. “That the cases both attack the IBMP is not enough to justify consolidation where the legal theories in the cases differ significantly,” the parks service said. The cases include...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS