Labaton Rebuke Sends Message: Botch Fees And Pay A Price

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- By slashing $15 million in fees from Labaton Sucharow LLP and Thornton Law Firm LLP for a $300 million State Street Corp. settlement, a federal judge sent a sharp warning to the class action bar to remain vigilant about attorney fee fundamentals, or else risk an embarrassing and possibly expensive fight. Double checking lodestar calculations before submitting a fee request, signing off on fee declarations, being careful about referrals and erring on the side of disclosure seem like routine activities for class action firms. But if major players in the field like Labaton and Thornton can get slapped down by a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS