Labaton Rebuke Sends Message: Botch Fees And Pay A Price

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- By slashing $15 million in fees from Labaton Sucharow LLP and Thornton Law Firm LLP for a $300 million State Street Corp. settlement, a federal judge sent a sharp warning to the class action bar to remain vigilant about attorney fee fundamentals, or else risk an embarrassing and possibly expensive fight.

Double checking lodestar calculations before submitting a fee request, signing off on fee declarations, being careful about referrals and erring on the side of disclosure seem like routine activities for class action firms. But if major players in the field like Labaton and Thornton can get slapped down by a...

