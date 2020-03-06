$100M Ponzi Victims Might Recoup Websites Instead Of Cash

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge is mulling a plan to reimburse victims of a $100 million website development Ponzi scheme with websites rather than cash. U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood said Thursday that she had taken under advisement a partial plan of distribution from the receiver for Today's Growth Consultant Inc., which operated as The Income Store and took money from more than 500 inventors to purportedly build and acquire websites. Prosecutors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have charged Kenneth Courtright with fraud for allegedly conducting the scheme through The Income Store, which receiver Melanie Damian said in February...

