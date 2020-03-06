Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

$100M Ponzi Victims Might Recoup Websites Instead Of Cash

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge is mulling a plan to reimburse victims of a $100 million website development Ponzi scheme with websites rather than cash.

U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood said Thursday that she had taken under advisement a partial plan of distribution from the receiver for Today's Growth Consultant Inc., which operated as The Income Store and took money from more than 500 inventors to purportedly build and acquire websites.

Prosecutors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have charged Kenneth Courtright with fraud for allegedly conducting the scheme through The Income Store, which receiver Melanie Damian said in February...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!