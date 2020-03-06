J&J Escapes Suit After Couple Can't ID Pelvic Mesh Maker

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 3:50 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson has knocked out a suit alleging the company and its Ethicon unit defectively manufactured a pelvic mesh device, with a New Jersey appellate panel on Friday finding a trial court properly tossed the action since the plaintiff couple failed to show the companies actually made the product. With hospital and patient records failing to identify the manufacturer, plaintiff Deborah Kline relied on an expert who said J&J made the polypropylene mesh that he removed from her body nearly six years after it was implanted to repair a hernia, but Superior Court Judge Nelson C. Johnson was right to...

