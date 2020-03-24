How Proposed EU Class Action Directive Could Affect Insurers

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT) -- If our legal memories serve us well, there has only been one true class action brought in France against an insurer relating to an insurance-based investment contract. In this case, CLCV v. AXA-AGIPI, the class only has seven members and they are contesting the insurer's interest rate under the terms of their 1995 contracts.[1] AXA-AGIPI sought review at the Court of Cassation on purely procedural grounds without an examination of the merits of the case.[2] The court was asked to consider whether each individual class member's claim, as presented in the court pleadings, met the requirements under the Consumer Protection Code...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS