Stinson Expands Dallas Office With Banking M&A Partner

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Stinson LLP has hired a Fenimore Kay Harrison & Ford LLP partner, experienced in representing mid-market banks in mergers and acquisitions and strategic planning, to the firm’s banking and financial services practice in Dallas. Robert Flowers is joining Stinson as partner after more than 20 years of advising commercial banks on employee benefits, obtaining new financial institution charters, restructuring and share repurchasing. He currently represents the first new bank to file an application to be recognized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in the Dallas-Fort Worth market in nearly 10 years, with the bank planning to open late this year. Flowers said...

