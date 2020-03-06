In About-Face, Fla. Panel Denies Atty Fees In Sinkhole Case

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court ruled Friday that state law bars homeowners from pursuing attorney fees and costs after prevailing in a sinkhole coverage dispute against the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association, reversing a ruling it made and abruptly withdrew five months ago. Attorney George A. Vaka of Vaka Law Group PL, who is representing homeowner Phylis Heid, said they are obviously disappointed by the panel’s decision, especially because the same three judges ruled unanimously in her favor in an Oct. 11 opinion, before withdrawing that opinion a week later without explanation. Vaka said that if the decision stands, he “suspects it will...

