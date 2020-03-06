Taxation With Representation: Wachtell, Davis Polk, Skadden

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, Thermo Fisher acquires Qiagen for $11.5 billion, container company WillScot merges with Mobile Mini in a $6.6 billion deal, and biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences buys Forty Seven Inc. for $4.9 billion. Thermo Fisher’s $11.5B Genetics Deal Thermo Fisher Scientific has agreed to snap up German genetic testing company Qiagen for roughly $11.5 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal put together with help from Wachtell Lipton, De Brauw Blackstone, Linklaters, Mintz Levin, Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider LLP and Freshfields. The Wachtell team advising Thermo Fisher includes tax partner Joshua M. Holmes and associate Swift...

