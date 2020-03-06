SEC Plan To Expand Private Offerings Draws Mixed Response

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 10:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's latest bid to expand private offerings is getting mixed feedback, as some attorneys welcome the potential to make lightly used capital-raising vehicles like crowdfunding more attractive while skeptics of the proposal warn against eroding public markets. If the SEC's proposal released Wednesday is enacted, certain private companies would be able to raise more money than currently allowed, from startups that lack venture capital support to larger companies hoping to eventually go public. The 341-page proposal also seeks to ease certain regulations in ways that officials say would make the SEC's rulebook governing private offerings more consistent...

