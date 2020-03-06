Sens. Ask Pence To OK Coronavirus Funds For Tribes

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- A group of 27 U.S. senators has urged Vice President Mike Pence to approve coronavirus emergency funds for Native Americans following congressional passage of a bill that includes $40 million for tribes. U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, led the group in asking Pence to "meaningfully engage" with indigenous people, saying his leadership of administration efforts to combat the virus comes as the U.S. has already confirmed COVID-19 cases in states where tribes and urban Indian communities are located. "The U.S. government has specific trust and treaty responsibilities to provide American Indians and...

