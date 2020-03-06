Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Won't Block Amgen's Herceptin Biosimilar

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday shot down Genentech's latest attempt to block Amgen from selling a biosimilar version of its blockbuster cancer drug Herceptin.

The panel issued a one-line order affirming U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly’s refusal to grant Roche unit Genentech Inc. an injunction. Amgen Inc.'s competing drug Kanjinti had launched in July. 

Herceptin is one of Roche’s top-selling drugs, bringing in more than $6 billion worldwide in 2019, the company has said. Sales dropped about 12% from the year before, given the introduction of rival products, according to Roche financial data.

Kanjinti, for its part, brought in about...

