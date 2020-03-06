Fed. Circ. Won't Block Amgen's Herceptin Biosimilar

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday shot down Genentech's latest attempt to block Amgen from selling a biosimilar version of its blockbuster cancer drug Herceptin. The panel issued a one-line order affirming U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly’s refusal to grant Roche unit Genentech Inc. an injunction. Amgen Inc.'s competing drug Kanjinti had launched in July. Herceptin is one of Roche’s top-selling drugs, bringing in more than $6 billion worldwide in 2019, the company has said. Sales dropped about 12% from the year before, given the introduction of rival products, according to Roche financial data. Kanjinti, for its part, brought in about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS