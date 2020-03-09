EU Clears Vodafone, Telecom Italia Deal To Pool Italian Towers

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT) -- The European Commission has approved an agreement between European telecom giant Vodafone and Italy's largest telecom player, Telecom Italia, to pool the companies' vast portfolios of Italian infrastructure, finding the move would bolster the speedy rollout of 5G in the country. "Fast rollout of 5G technology in Italy will benefit Italian consumers and businesses," Margrethe Vestager, the commission's executive vice president in charge of competition policy, said Friday. "Today, we approve the creation of a joint venture between two mobile operators who are planning to combine their telecommunication towers to jointly achieve this objective, without compromising retail and wholesale competition."...

