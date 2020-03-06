Romania Prevails In $2.1B Claim Over Brothers' Spirits Biz

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- A pair of Swedish food and beverage investors have lost their $2.1 billion claim accusing Romania of sabotaging their spirits business by failing to adequately police the country's black liquor market, after an international tribunal ruled that Bucharest had a "sophisticated mechanism" to enforce its tax laws. Brothers Ioan and Viorel Micula argued in the proceeding that Romania had failed to adequately enforce its laws relating to the taxation of spirits and had discriminated against them by applying the tax rules to them but not other beverage investors. The pair, who had constructed a spirits distillery and created a spirits brand...

