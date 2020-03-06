No Formal Fee-Sharing Deal Means No $1.3M Payout For Atty

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:05 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled on Friday that a Pittsburgh-based lawyer’s lack of a formal fee-sharing deal with his former partner meant he was not entitled to a $1.3 million payout for his work on a now-settled consumer class action. U.S. District Judge Arthur Schwab said that Rudy Fabian’s acquiescence to an informal deal with Michigan-based attorney Richard Shenkan under which he received a biweekly salary and discretionary bonuses meant he had no claim on fees from the class action. He rejected arguments that Fabian was entitled to the payout after Shenkan included his work on the case in calculating the...

