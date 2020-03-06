Insurer Tells 2nd Circ. Spandex Too Picky With Punctuation

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- Hartford Fire Insurance Co. urged the Second Circuit on Friday to affirm that it has no duty to defend Spandex House Inc. in a copyright lawsuit, saying the company is asserting a baseless “grammarian’s argument” to try to defeat a policy exclusion. In an appellate brief, Hartford argued that a New York federal judge properly applied an expansive exclusion for intellectual property claims in Spandex House's liability policy. The insurer says it's absolved from any obligation to defend the New York City-based spandex supplier in the underlying action filed by California-based wholesaler Rex Fabrics, which accused Spandex House of selling copycat...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS