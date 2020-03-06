9 Coronavirus Scenarios That Could Trip Up Employers

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 10:51 PM EST) -- As the world teeters on the edge of a full-blown coronavirus pandemic and infections mount in the U.S., businesses are increasingly turning to lawyers for help navigating tricky workplace situations. The World Health Organization as of Friday has confirmed over 95,000 cases worldwide of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The countries with the most confirmed infections so far are China, where it originated, as well as Italy, Iran and South Korea, according to the WHO. In the U.S., Microsoft this past week confirmed that two of its workers had tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington, where about a dozen...

