USCIS Officers' Union Slams Trump Admin Asylum Policy

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:31 PM EST) -- The union representing asylum and refugee officers at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services warned in a Friday court filing that the Trump administration's policy to send asylum-seekers to Central America will put migrants' lives at risk. In an amicus brief, the National CIS Council 119, which represents 14,000 bargaining employees at USCIS, including hundreds of asylum officers, urged U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to strike down the contested asylum policy, calling it "the most extreme in a recent series of draconian changes to the American asylum process." Under the policy, migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. can be sent to...

