JPMorgan Argues Civil Rights Suit Should Be Arbitrated

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank NA is urging a Louisiana federal court to throw out a proposed class action accusing it of discriminating against its African American personal bankers, arguing that the employees’ claims belong in arbitration. When named plaintiff Angela Dunn began working as a personal banker at a New Orleans bank branch in 2011, she signed a binding arbitration agreement as a condition of her employment, precluding her Civil Rights Act claims that black employees are disproportionately forced to work at lower-performing locations for lower pay, the bank asserted Thursday. “The Supreme Court has made clear that there is a strong...

