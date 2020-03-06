CORRECTED: Judge Affirms Workers' Win In 'Onionhead' Bias Suit

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday refused to grant a health plan provider a new trial in the EEOC’s suit claiming the company forced "Onionhead" religious practices on 10 employees, instead affirming a $394,991 award to some of the workers. U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto in her order denied United Health Programs of America Inc. and its parent company Cost Containment Group Inc.’s request for judgment as a matter of law and a new trial in its dispute with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. “The EEOC is pleased that the court upheld the jury’s verdict,” Nora Curtin, an...

