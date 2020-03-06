Banks Say They're Getting Caught In FCC Spam Crackdown

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- Banks and other legitimate institutions say they are having their calls mistakenly blocked as providers scramble to comply with the Federal Communications Commission's wishes to stem the flow of illegal robocalls, and they want the agency to do something about it. Armed with suggestions, nearly a dozen banking, credit union and financial service institutions wrote to the FCC on Wednesday to urge the agency to take steps that will prevent their legitimate business calls from being blocked or marked as spam. "When a call is incorrectly labeled, the customer is discouraged from answering the phone and may decide to block the...

