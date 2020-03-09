BIA Says Interpol Red Notices Enough To Bar Asylum Claims

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals held that Interpol red notices, which alert local police to international fugitives, can bar migrants from receiving asylum, unpersuaded by a Salvadoran citizen's argument that those notices are only accusations, not convictions. Leaving intact an immigration judge's decision to deny protection to an asylum-seeker accused of gang affiliation, the immigration court's appellate board ruled Friday that the red notices "may constitute reliable evidence" that asylum applicants committed a non-political crime serious enough to disqualify them from asylum or other relief in the U.S. The board found that the notices can still hold weight when evaluating foreign...

