Coronavirus Spurs Wash. Federal Court To Mostly Shut Down

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- The presiding judge of the federal court covering Seattle and Tacoma on Friday halted all in-court proceedings for the foreseeable future due to the new coronavirus, while Los Angeles-area federal courts told jurors and attorneys to stay home if they feel sick. The federal courthouse in Seattle, where all in-court proceedings have been suspended because of the coronavirus. (Getty) In a three-page general order, Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez of the Western District of Washington wrote that the move is warranted due to the more than 50 confirmed cases of the virus, known as COVID-19, in the county where...

