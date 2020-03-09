D.C. Judge Refuses To Block EB-5 Green Card Overhaul

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 11:37 AM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge won’t halt the Trump administration’s overhaul of the EB-5 investor program while a challenge to the policy shakeup works its way through court, finding there isn’t sufficient proof of irreparable harm. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon on Friday denied Florida EB5 Investments' request for a preliminary injunction, saying he wasn't persuaded the rule changes would cause economic harm so severe that it would threaten the EB-5 project sponsor's survival. “To say the least, one data point does not a trend establish,” Judge Leon said in his 11-page opinion. “Put simply, plaintiff has not shown that a...

