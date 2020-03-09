Drug Researcher Charles River Sued For Hiring Activist Spy

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Drug research contractor Charles River Laboratories unwittingly hired an undercover Humane Society agent who then exposed a customer's trade secrets and posted a YouTube video claiming the customer was performing cruel animal tests using a cancer drug, according to a suit filed by the customer Friday. Paredox Therapeutics LLC sued Charles River Laboratories International Inc. in Massachusetts federal court, claiming Charles River failed to keep Paredox's research secure when it allowed the Humane Society activist to expose the use of animal testing for an experimental mesothelioma treatment. The result is a 2019 YouTube video with the title "Cruel tests on dogs...

